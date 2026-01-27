'Not The Best Experience' Audi's Design Director Isn't A Fan Of Big Screens

Audi's latest generation of interior design has gone all-in on big screens taking up most of the dashboard, but it doesn't seem like that trend is going to continue for too long — not if the company's nascent design director has anything to say about it. Massimo Frascella, who has been at the helm for about a year and a half now, says he wants to bring back the "Audi click" you used to get with the company's analog controls, and up their interiors' build quality.

Speaking with Top Gear, Frascella pointed to the Audi Concept C as a North Star for the German automaker. While the Concept C does have a couple of screens, they're far smaller than we're used to seeing from Audi — with just a 10.4-inch center screen that can be folded into the dashboard. It also brought back a number of physical controls on the steering wheel and center console.

"Tactility is very important. Big screens are not the best experience. It's technology for the sake of technology. For us, technology is there when you need it, not there when not needed. This mix of digital and analogue, the tactility, the perception of quality that is so important for Audi, the precision, the metal parts... we talk about the Audi click," Frascella told Top Gear. "These made Audi what Audi is."

If you take a peek inside the Audi A6 or S6 E-Tron, you'll find 37.3 inches of screen: an 11.9-inch gauge cluster, a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen, and a 10.9-inch front passenger display, all of which are surrounded by not-so-nice-looking piano black plastic bezels. Something like the Concept C flies directly in the face of this design style, and while it's not clear how much of it will actually trickle down into Audi's production cars, it's very promising that Frascella is talking this way. Keep in mind, I'm not even an anti-screen guy.