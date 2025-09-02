Audi Concept C Is A 'Radically Simple' Targa Roof Electric Sports Car Going Into Production In 2027

Audi is ready for a total reset of its design language, and it's doing so with the new Concept C, an electric sports car that seemingly closely previews a production model that will arrive in a couple years' time. Last summer Audi gained ex-JLR designer Massimo Frascella as its new chief creative officer, and he says that the brand's new look is all about radical simplicity. "Our vision is a call to action for the whole company, and is essential for making our brand truly distinctive once again," Frascella said, "It is the philosophy behind every decision we make, and we aim to apply its principles across the entire organization... We want to shape a brand capable of inspiring desire and creating cultural impact."

People have been broadly calling this concept (and its rumored existence) a next-generation TT, and while there are certainly TT cues, it's more than that. Apparently this concept is even longer than the last-gen R8, and it's wearing 21-inch wheels to give it a bit of scale. The Concept C has a removable targa roof, and while Audi doesn't give a hint as to powertrain or specs, it seems obvious that the production model would be based on the upcoming electric Porsche 718's platform. This concept has real side mirrors, windshield wipers, and standard road tires, and nothing about the design inside or out is that far-fetched. Frascella told Autocar that the Concept C is "almost literally" the production model that will arrive in 2027.