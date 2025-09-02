Audi Concept C Is A 'Radically Simple' Targa Roof Electric Sports Car Going Into Production In 2027
Audi is ready for a total reset of its design language, and it's doing so with the new Concept C, an electric sports car that seemingly closely previews a production model that will arrive in a couple years' time. Last summer Audi gained ex-JLR designer Massimo Frascella as its new chief creative officer, and he says that the brand's new look is all about radical simplicity. "Our vision is a call to action for the whole company, and is essential for making our brand truly distinctive once again," Frascella said, "It is the philosophy behind every decision we make, and we aim to apply its principles across the entire organization... We want to shape a brand capable of inspiring desire and creating cultural impact."
People have been broadly calling this concept (and its rumored existence) a next-generation TT, and while there are certainly TT cues, it's more than that. Apparently this concept is even longer than the last-gen R8, and it's wearing 21-inch wheels to give it a bit of scale. The Concept C has a removable targa roof, and while Audi doesn't give a hint as to powertrain or specs, it seems obvious that the production model would be based on the upcoming electric Porsche 718's platform. This concept has real side mirrors, windshield wipers, and standard road tires, and nothing about the design inside or out is that far-fetched. Frascella told Autocar that the Concept C is "almost literally" the production model that will arrive in 2027.
Not all hard edges
I think the influence from past Audis is clear — look at the original TT concept, the first-generation R8, concepts like the Avus and Rosemeyer — and it's also reminiscent of incredible Auto Unions, both race cars and the amazing V16 Type 52. If there were to be a new sequel to "I, Robot" (please don't do that), this would be a new generation of the RSQ. Audi specifically calls out the 1936 Auto Union Type C and 2004 A6 as inspiration for the brand's new front end, which has a slim, tall "grille" panel that houses the four rings and sensors. Flanking that are horizontal headlights with four-ring elements along the top edge of the nose, under which are large air intakes that are actually doing the cooling. It's quite an imposing face, but it's not all hard edges.
There are plenty of curves here, especially as the fenders arc around the wheel arches to give the Concept C a coke bottle shape. One crisp line is carried from the front fender edge to the rear, creating a strong shoulder, and the six-spoke wheels are Audi's best evolution yet of its classic design. Audi calls the Concept C's color Titanium, saying that it "evokes warm, technical elegance," and it is at least much better than typical silver.
Mid-engine proportions, but no engine
The Concept C's fastback roofline is nicely shaped, with no rear window and three vents that are a callback to those old Auto Unions, and the windshield is steeply raked and pushed far enough back to keep the proportions balanced along with the long overhangs, like on the R8 and TT. Four-element taillights echo the ones up front, with little else decorating the rear aside from the simple but very cool diffuser. Honestly, I think this is Audi's best-looking sports car yet, especially from the rear.
This is Audi's first car with a retractable hardtop roof, even including concepts, if you can believe it. There are two roof panels, which Audi says "allow the vehicle to retain a monolithic shape while also enabling an open-top driving experience," but it hasn't shown how exactly the mechanism would work. It doesn't seem like the Concept C show car has viewable storage space, but surely the production car will have both a sizable frunk and a large rear cargo space, as the Boxster and Cayman will.
The screen folds away
The interior of the Concept C should get you enthusiasts excited, if only because the 10.4-inch center screen can be folded away into a seam running across the dash, and there are anodized aluminum switches and buttons on the center console that will have "the unmistakable Audi click." The thin-rimmed steering wheel is very Audi and has a number of twisty controls, and the gear selector is a simple column stalk. It's minimalist but not too austere, with titanium metal accents, lovely wool upholstery and cool design elements like the door handles and digital gauge cluster surround.
Audi confirmed to Autocar that it won't be making a combustion version of the Concept C. While this show car has one electric motor powering the rear wheels, the production car will also be offered with dual-motor all-wheel drive. It isn't ready to say what it will be called, but it won't be named TT. The sports car will be the first Audi to wear this new design language, but all of the automaker's most crucial next models will soon follow, like the A2 successor, electric A4 and Landjet flagship.