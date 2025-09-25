U.S.-Spec 2026 Audi A6 Revealed With Gas V6 Making 362 Horsepower

Audi revealed the new 2026 A6 back in April, and we were big fans of the way it looked. Audi stuck to the same design language it used on the Q5, but in sedan form, it just looked significantly better. That said, while we knew the A6 would be coming to the U.S., at the time, the announcement only gave European specs, and we were left guessing about pricing. That didn't stop people from speculating about a luxury sedan they'd never driven, but now Audi's revealed the U.S.-spec A6, which means we're now free to speculate about a luxury sedan we've never driven with slightly more authority.

The biggest news is probably under the hood, since Audi decided to drop the base turbocharged four-cylinder option and only offer a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. The U.S.-spec V6 doesn't appear to be tuned any differently than the European version, either, so we get the full 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Those figures won't blow anyone's mind in a world where you can buy an electric family hauler with more than 1,000 hp, but the new A6's official 0-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds is still plenty quick. Especially in a luxury sedan you'll probably spend far more time commuting in than carving canyons.

That said, the new A6 could still feel more like an S6 in the corners than you might expect. Comfort and luxury still appear to be the main focus, but you can add a Sport Plus package that includes rear-wheel steering, a sport-tuned rear differential and a steel sport suspension (in place of the standard air suspension). Plus, Audi claims that some of the steering improvements it's made improve the amount of feedback you can feel through the wheel. Whether all of that combines to make the new A6 actually sporty or just a little easier to park, though, remains to be seen.