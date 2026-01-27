Korean Cars Are About To Get More Expensive As Trump Raises Tariffs To 25%

President Donald Trump has decided — because there's not enough going on right now — to raise tariffs on a number of South Korean goods, including cars, to 25% from the 15% level that was agreed upon last summer. This is going to end up being quite a headache for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, which will undoubtedly be displeased about having to either raise prices or eat the added cost of selling cars in the U.S. At the same time, it's probably very welcome news to Japanese automakers who get to keep the 15% tariff level.

Unsurprisingly, it has sent diplomats and lawmakers scrambling as the President justified his decision by saying Korea took too long to approve the July trade deal officially. Everybody is 12 years old. From Automotive News:

"Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15% to 25%," Trump wrote. [...] Even before Trump's latest volley, Japan's trade minister, Ryosei Akazawa, noted that Japanese automakers had a slight trade tailwind. That is because Trump's original tariff agreement raised duties on South Korean vehicle exports from 0 percent to 15 percent, but raised Japanese duties to 15 percent from 2.5 percent. "In a sense, this 2.5 percent difference gives us price competitiveness over South Korea," Akazawa said this month at a Japanese automotive industry new year's gathering.

In response, South Korea's government said it would dispatch the country's trade minister and industry minister to D.C. in order to discuss implementing the deal. The Trump administration had sent a letter to Seoul two weeks prior, petitioning the government to finalize the agreement, which includes an outline for $350 billion in U.S. investments for things like a $150 billion shipbuilding cooperation fund to acquire a U.S. shipyard.

Of course, before Trump's tariffs, South Korean cars came into the U.S. duty-free. While the Hyundai Motor Group recently opened an assembly complex in Georgia (that was instantly mired in ICE controversy), but the company still relies on South Korea for a majority of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.