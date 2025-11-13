Georgia Hyundai Workers To Sue ICE Over Detainment

Of course, the Hyundai raid wasn't solely an ICE action. ICE itself says that "The coordinated action brought together the expertise of Enforcement and Removal Operations, Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, FBI, DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, IRS and the Georgia State Patrol." None of the other agencies have yet been referenced in regard to the suit, but it's possible they could still come up in a final filing.

This suit could be a first chance for the United States to save some face and begin to mend relationships with our once-close allies in South Korea. Admitting wrongdoing on the behalf of individual agents, and penalizing them accordingly, would likely go a long way towards rebuilding some of those bridges. But, of course, that's unlikely in the American court system. Instead, this case may well just come down to qualified immunity — that get-out-of-jail-free card issued to every American brownshirt upon academy graduation.