Trump's Tariffs Have Cost Automakers $10 Billion On Cars Imported From Canada And Mexico So Far

Sure, the U.S. government is striking deals with other countries to bring down tariff costs put in place by President Donald Trump, but automakers are still paying through the nose — even when it comes to North America. So far this year, automakers have forked over $10.6 billion in tariffs that have been imported to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to analysis by the Anderson Economic Group. It should be noted that the analysis includes U.S. Census Bureau data through July, and then estimates the costs of tariffs from August through October.

Thus far, these companies have elected to take on the brunt of these costs, rather than passing them on to new-car buyers, but it's very likely this trend will not continue as tariff costs pile up and profits erode. Hell, we just told you that the average new car price crossed $50,000 for the first time. If that isn't a bleak sign of things to come, I don't know what is.

Even more worrying is the idea that the tariff bill these OEMs are facing is likely even higher than the group's estimates. From Automotive News:

The figure includes only vehicles and parts imported from Canada and Mexico and does not include products shipped from other nations. It also does not include 50 percent tariffs on steel, aluminum and a list of derivative products made up of those metals, including some auto parts and manufacturing equipment. The U.S. collected $6.45 billion in duties on Canadian and Mexican vehicles and parts from January through July, according to the latest U.S. Census data. AEG projects companies to have paid about $1.4 billion per month in tariffs on those products from August through October. The U.S. began collecting the vast majority of annual tariff revenue from Canadian and Mexican auto imports in April, when the Trump administration implemented a 25 percent duty on vehicles and a wide range of parts. There are exceptions for vehicles and parts that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules for preferential treatment. USMCA-compliant vehicles are subject to a 25 percent duty only on the value of their non-U.S. content, while USMCA-compliant parts can enter the U.S. duty-free.

Imports from other countries vary. In the EU and Japan, cars are subject to a 15% duty. South Korea has reached a similar deal with the U.S., but it has yet to be implemented. The deal with the UK means that the first 100,000 vehicles imported are subject to a 10% tariff. All other countries remain at 25%.

Things are about to get very worrisome and very expensive, my friends.