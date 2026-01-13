Mary Barra And GM Say The Future Is Still Electric

The United States is bearish on EVs, and such regressive sentiment has even come for plug-in hybrids — Stellantis is on track to cancel any battery bigger than the 12-volt under the hood. GM, though, seems to be looking past our current administration's war on climate regulation. The company's CEO, Mary Barra, says EVs are still the future. From Automotive News:

General Motors still plans to sell plug-in hybrids in the U.S., though electric vehicles remain the automaker's longer-term strategy, CEO Mary Barra said. GM has not confirmed which segments or vehicles might get plug-in technology or given an update on timing since Barra previously said they would arrive in 2027. The automaker is studying hybrids as it considers how the regulatory landscape could change after the next presidential election in 2028. "We are evaluating plug-in hybrids. We have plans to do some," Barra said Jan. 12 in remarks to the Automotive Press Association here. "In the past, plug-ins were the only hybrids that actually counted toward the regulatory perspective. So we have plans to do those, and we'll have hybrids where we think we need to. But again, we're mainly investing and continuing to work on EVs because we think that's the end game."

It's pretty clear that Barra is reading the winds of approval ratings, and expecting someone further to the left to step into the White House in 2029. Whether that pans out remains to be seen, but it's the guess that GM is building its long-term plans around.