GM's EV Pullback Just Cost The Company $6 Billion

General Motors is taking another massive hit to the tune of $6 billion for unused electric vehicle investments related to production changes the automaker made in 2025, according to government filings. To add insult to injury, GM said it's also taking on $1.1 billion in charges for restructuring its business in China. At the very least, these charges don't carry any operational or vehicle production changes that hadn't already been announced.

Back in October, GM said that unused equipment meant for EV production totaled $1.2 billion. GM attributed the remaining $400 million to what it owed suppliers for contract cancellation fees. Combining that with the recent filing, and we can see that GM is now out $7.6 billion for lowering EV production in 2025. From the Detroit Free Press:

"With the termination of certain consumer tax incentives and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, industry-wide consumer demand for EVs in North America began to slow in 2025. As a result, GM proactively reduced EV capacity," GM said in the filing. Some of those changes include pivoting GM's Orion facility, previously slated for EV production, to assemble the Cadillac Escalade, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickups and reducing battery cell production capacity by selling interest in the joint-venture Ultium Cells facility to LG Energy Solutions. GM made numerous production changes last year to cope with a smaller-than-anticipated EV market. GM slashed shifts and laid off hundreds of workers at its electric vehicle plant, Factory Zero, in Detroit-Hamtramck who were on layoff for much of the year. GM's production adjustments allow the automaker to dial back, or dial up, EV production depending on demand, the company has said, while it faces an uncertain EV market. GM reported fourth-quarter 2025 sales ― the first since the expiration of the federal tax credit ― on Jan. 5, noting that EV sales fell 43% year-over-year to 25,219 vehicles after reaching record heights earlier that year.

The charges break down to $1.8 billion in unused EV equipment and about $4.2 billion in supplier commercial settlements, contract cancellation penalties and other charges, according to Freep. GM says more costs could be recorded in 2026 from continued negotiations with its suppliers, but it would not be as costly as the EV-related charges that came last year.

Of course, this is all small potatoes compared to the $19.5 billion write-down Ford took at the end of 2025 for doing a very similar move, but who's counting?

I'm no accountant — clearly — so I cannot understand how taking a multi-billion dollar hit and just throwing money away is more financially prudent than just building and selling these cars, but I guess it is.