The White House Is Confusing Americans With Its Comments On Auto Tariffs

In 2024, the U.S. exported less than 70,000 vehicles to Japan and South Korea; those countries sent nearly two million to the U.S. A lot of the cars that South Korea imported were probably made by German and Japanese companies in the U.S. – companies that obviously employ U.S. workers at their factories. Europe brought in significantly more, with Germany leading the charge at just over 166,000.

The issue, of course, is that if there is far higher demand for U.S-made vehicles in any of these countries, then local manufacturing rather than exports would be the way to go. As it stands, the numbers are so small that exporting production from the U.S. makes sense instead because it keeps the factories humming. But to use South Korea as an example, correcting a trade imbalance of 1.5-million vehicles (that's the 2024 number) would require that massive new demand for American cars emerge in the country. If that happened for, say, Ford, then the company would build a new factory there to avoid export costs.

For the record, the entire South Korean auto market amounts to just over 1.6 million vehicles annually, and the market constricted last year, according to local reporting. So it isn't going to double in response to Trump's tariff deal and erase the deficit, assuming that all those new imports were made in the U.S.