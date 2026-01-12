Chinese EV Automakers Set To Strengthen Their Hold On Europe With Pending Trade Agreement

Electric vehicles aren't exactly popular here in the U.S. these days, but in Europe sales are still booming despite the entire continent's step back from its 2035 internal combustion ban. European automakers are feeling the pinch of cheaper and, let's face it, more attractive EVs from China. China's commerce ministry released a statement Monday morning informing the world that the EU will issue guidelines regarding minimum pricing of EVs from China, Reuters reports. The guidelines are in response to Beijing and Brussels working towards resolving a trade dispute started in 2024, according to the South China Morning Post:

The European Commission issued the document for Chinese exporters on submitting price undertaking offers. It said they can strengthen their proposals by committing to annual shipment volumes and planned future investments in the EU. The commission will conduct each assessment in an objective and fair manner, following the principle of non-discrimination and in accordance with World Trade Organization rules, it added. The EU launched an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs in October 2023, and concluded a year later by imposing countervailing duties ranging from 7.8 to 35.3 per cent over a five-year period. While the tariffs remain in place, they could be replaced with minimum import prices under the new scheme.

In this new scheme, instead of paying tariffs, Chinese automakers could volunteer to simply ship a set number of vehicles to Europe. It would be up to the automakers to set minimum prices their cars could be sold for, and in return, Chinese automakers could avoid the anti-subsidy tariffs of up to 35% imposed by the EU in 2024.

This whole dance is a piece of the European Commission's plan to pull away from the U.S. as Trump's policies makes it attractive for countries to do business elsewhere, according to the New York Times. It may take a while for companies to get their ducks in a row, but one European manufacturer of Chinese EVs — Volkswagen — broke with its fellow manufactures to limit the number of models of its Hefei, China-built Cupra EVs and set a minimum price in Europe. In response, VW asked the EU to drop its 20.7% anti-subsidy tariff. Now that there is a plan in place, the hope is other Chinese automakers will follow suit, a likely course of action considering how China is mopping up in sales even with the tariffs.