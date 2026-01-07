The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Outsold The Volkswagen ID Buzz In 2025, But Not By A Lot
Back in April, after automakers started releasing their first-quarter sales figures for 2025, I pitted two unlikely vehicles against each other: the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Volkswagen ID Buzz. Both of these EVs feature excellent retro styling but powertrains, packaging, and pricing that have not been very well received by the public and the press. After Q1 2025, the first quarter in which both of those cars had been on sale for all three months, the two EVs were neck and neck, with the Charger just eking out a win with 1,947 units sold versus 1,901 for the Buzz.
Now 2025 is over, and full-year sales results are pouring in, so I thought it was time to see which of these two EVs came out on top. The winner? The Dodge Charger Daytona. But it wasn't by a huge margin, and neither of these vehicles really did particularly well. At least the Charger is remaining on sale — the ID Buzz won't get a 2026 model year, though it may return down the line.
How they stacked up
Dodge sold 7,421 of the electric Chargers in 2025, only 346 of which were sold in the fourth quarter of the year. Meanwhile, Volkswagen moved 6,140 Buzzes, with 1,206 being in the fourth quarter. The problem wasn't just lack of EV appetite from each brand's customers, as Jeep sold 10,864 of the Wagoneer S that shares its platform with the Charger, and VW sold 22,373 ID 4 crossovers, which admittedly is a lot cheaper than the Buzz. For a bit of silly comparison, Porsche hasn't released its sales figures yet, but through Q3 it had already sold over 1,000 more 911s than Dodge did Chargers during the whole year, and Lucid sold more cars overall in 2025 than the Charger EV and ID Buzz combined.
For 2026, Dodge canned the Charger EV's entry-level trim but brought down the pricing on the Scat Pack, which is nice, though I'm disappointed we won't be getting an SRT. The four-door model is now available, which should bring in some new customers. But there's a bigger problem that could bring down Charger Daytona sales in the new year: the launch of the internal-combustion-powered Charger Sixpack. The inline-6 Charger went on sale a couple months ago, and while it isn't perfect, it's definitely more appealing to traditional Charger buyers. How long Dodge will keep selling the electric one remains to be seen.
As for the Buzz, well, Volkswagen dealerships surely have a lot of inventory, so while there won't be a 2026 ID Buzz we'll still see 2025 model years popping up on the brand's sales reports throughout the year. Hopefully it returns in a year or two with a facelift that brings a nicer interior and better performance.