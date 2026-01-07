The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Outsold The Volkswagen ID Buzz In 2025, But Not By A Lot

Dodge sold 7,421 of the electric Chargers in 2025, only 346 of which were sold in the fourth quarter of the year. Meanwhile, Volkswagen moved 6,140 Buzzes, with 1,206 being in the fourth quarter. The problem wasn't just lack of EV appetite from each brand's customers, as Jeep sold 10,864 of the Wagoneer S that shares its platform with the Charger, and VW sold 22,373 ID 4 crossovers, which admittedly is a lot cheaper than the Buzz. For a bit of silly comparison, Porsche hasn't released its sales figures yet, but through Q3 it had already sold over 1,000 more 911s than Dodge did Chargers during the whole year, and Lucid sold more cars overall in 2025 than the Charger EV and ID Buzz combined.

For 2026, Dodge canned the Charger EV's entry-level trim but brought down the pricing on the Scat Pack, which is nice, though I'm disappointed we won't be getting an SRT. The four-door model is now available, which should bring in some new customers. But there's a bigger problem that could bring down Charger Daytona sales in the new year: the launch of the internal-combustion-powered Charger Sixpack. The inline-6 Charger went on sale a couple months ago, and while it isn't perfect, it's definitely more appealing to traditional Charger buyers. How long Dodge will keep selling the electric one remains to be seen.

As for the Buzz, well, Volkswagen dealerships surely have a lot of inventory, so while there won't be a 2026 ID Buzz we'll still see 2025 model years popping up on the brand's sales reports throughout the year. Hopefully it returns in a year or two with a facelift that brings a nicer interior and better performance.