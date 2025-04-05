Sales Of The Volkswagen ID Buzz And Dodge Charger EV Are Neck And Neck
It's hard to think of two cars that have been more talked about in the Jalopnik Slack than the Dodge Charger Daytona and Volkswagen ID Buzz, which are undoubtedly the most unique electric vehicles currently on sale. Our staff can never come to an agreement on what the Jalopnik Take is for either of these cars, as everyone has such differing opinions on them. At the very least we love how these two EVs look, but it's every other aspect that the staff is divided on, from the interiors to the powertrains and driving experiences. One of the biggest questions we've had is who the hell is gonna buy either of them?
The Charger replaced two of the most beloved V8-powered muscle cars of this century, and while its fully electric powertrain puts out good numbers on paper, will the sorts of guys that want a Dodge muscle car want a heavier, more expensive electric one that makes fake engine noises? The ID Buzz successfully nailed the design brief, but will it win over traditional minivan or crossover buyers despite being more expensive and less space-optimized than other vans?
It turns out, almost exactly the same number of people went for the electric Charger as did the electric Microbus in the first quarter of 2025, which is the first full quarter that either car have been on sale for.
Which one wins?
The Charger just barely eked out a win over the ID Buzz, with 1,947 of the muscle cars being sold versus 1,901 of the minivans. Neither of those numbers are particularly incredible, but both retro-styled EVs did outsell a bunch of other models. In terms of other electric cars, Audi sold 1,874 Q4 E-Trons, Lexus moved 1,454 RZs, and BMW sold 1,899 i5s.
The Charger and Buzz also outsold sports cars like the Toyota Supra (only 421 units) and big SUVs like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer (1,849 units). Okay, so it is a bit embarrassing that the new Charger got outsold by the old Charger and Challenger if you combine the numbers — especially because neither of those cars are still in production — but still, it's not so bad.
It remains to be seen how well either of these cars will sell in the coming months, as even putting tariffs aside the automotive industry is looking extremely murky, and it's bad out there for the car-buying public. We need more EVs with a sense of humor and some real character, like the Charger and Buzz have. It's just too bad the cars themselves aren't better.