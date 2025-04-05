Sales Of The Volkswagen ID Buzz And Dodge Charger EV Are Neck And Neck

It's hard to think of two cars that have been more talked about in the Jalopnik Slack than the Dodge Charger Daytona and Volkswagen ID Buzz, which are undoubtedly the most unique electric vehicles currently on sale. Our staff can never come to an agreement on what the Jalopnik Take is for either of these cars, as everyone has such differing opinions on them. At the very least we love how these two EVs look, but it's every other aspect that the staff is divided on, from the interiors to the powertrains and driving experiences. One of the biggest questions we've had is who the hell is gonna buy either of them?

The Charger replaced two of the most beloved V8-powered muscle cars of this century, and while its fully electric powertrain puts out good numbers on paper, will the sorts of guys that want a Dodge muscle car want a heavier, more expensive electric one that makes fake engine noises? The ID Buzz successfully nailed the design brief, but will it win over traditional minivan or crossover buyers despite being more expensive and less space-optimized than other vans?

It turns out, almost exactly the same number of people went for the electric Charger as did the electric Microbus in the first quarter of 2025, which is the first full quarter that either car have been on sale for.