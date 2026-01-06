New ID Polo Rights Volkswagen's Interior Design Wrongs With Lots Of Analog Controls, Interesting Materials And Configurable Retro Graphics

Let's start with the steering wheel, the part of the car you interact with the most. Volkswagen has already begun replacing its bad touch-capacitive steering wheel controls with physical ones on new models like the facelifted GTI, using seemingly the same exact units as on older cars. But the ID Polo's two-spoke wheel has a newly designed squircle filled with buttons on each spoke, which control things like the adaptive cruise control, media track and volume, and the gauge cluster. The windshield wiper stalk is new, with a clearer design and layout, and the gear selector stalk is also simpler than what other ID EVs have used.

Then we got the row of switches in the dashboard running along the bottom edge of the air vents that sit below the central touchscreen. These adjust major climate control settings like temperature, fan speed, whether A/C is on, air recirculation, the auto mode, and the front and rear defrosters. No more touch sliders here. For all other climate stuff you'll still have to use the touchscreen, but it's not so bad — an always-there bar at the bottom of the screen has easy shortcuts. Ahead of the cupholders in the center console is a volume knob that can also skip tracks.

One thing most people really hate about the ID cars are the window switches, using two switches and a button to switch between controlling the front or rear windows. In the ID Polo there are four separate window switches, plus actual buttons for the door locks and a better mirror-adjustment knob. The door handle is a cool pull toggle with a knurled metal end cap, a finish also found on the dashboard switches.