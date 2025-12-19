Volkswagen Won't Make Any New ID Buzzes For The U.S. In 2026, But It May Return For 2027

Electric vehicles have always been a tough sell in the U.S. given their range limitations, longer recharging times, and higher prices than traditional internal combustion cars. Since EV critic President Donald Trump and his Grand Old Party senators decided to end the $7,500 electric vehicle federal tax credit in September, automakers have chosen to reevaluate the viability of their electrified vehicle lineups. Unfortunately Volkswagen is one of those automakers, and it has decided to press pause U.S. market production of its gleeful and charismatic electric ID Buzz for 2026.

The ID Buzz has faced an uphill sales battle since its introduction at the end of 2024, no doubt due to its $60,000 base price and low 234-mile maximum driving range. I saw a real-world range of around 280 miles on a charge when I lived with the ID Buzz for a week, and loved every second I spent in it, but it has understandably struggled to find buyers. Dealers were first notified of the change, and our friends at Carscoops found out about it on Reddit. We reached out to a Volkswagen spokesperson for comment on the matter, who sent over the dealer memo that said, "following a careful assessment of current EV market conditions, we have made the strategic decision not to move forward with MY26 ID Buzz."