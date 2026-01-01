5 Tips To Extend Your Car Battery's Lifespan

Car batteries can sometimes catch you off guard, leaving you stranded when you need them most. But it doesn't have to be this way. There are things you can do to extend your car battery's lifespan, whether you're using standard lead-acid, flooded, or AGM batteries.

Batteries can degrade for a number of reasons, triggering that dreaded warning light on your dashboard. If the interior or exterior lights dim while cranking the engine, or if you hear a clicking sound when starting, this usually indicates that the battery is weak or nearing the end of its life. A battery's lifespan typically ranges from three to five years for lead batteries, while AGM batteries are reported to last between four and seven years.

As a general rule of thumb, you should replace your car's battery after five years of use since the risk of a sudden failure increases beyond that point. That said, you can extend the life of your battery by following these five simple tips.