Do Trickle Chargers Actually Extend A Battery's Life?

If you've walked into a car dealership in recent years and encountered a puzzling web of cords on the floor, we've got an explanation. Modern cars, even non-EVs, rely heavily on their batteries to perform many operations. Regular charging is important for maximizing EV batteries' lifespans, but maintaining battery power is also important for gasoline-powered cars. When cars (both new and old) sit without being driven, their batteries can drain quickly, depending on the vehicle; some car batteries completely die within two weeks if unused. Trickle chargers, which are those cords you've seen around the showroom, prevent this problem.

Trickle chargers deliver power to car batteries slowly and steadily, limiting the risk of overcharging and battery stress that can occur with traditional or fast-charging methods. Though they take a day or two to provide a full charge, which is less convenient than the four to eight hours a traditional 12-volt charger is likely to take, trickle chargers can actually extend a battery's longevity. They do this by delivering weak but consistent power that keeps a car sufficiently energized even when it goes without being driven.