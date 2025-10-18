Why Car Batteries Fail Faster In Hot Climates

While it's true that car batteries have a low tolerance for freezing temperatures, they tend to fail more quickly in hot weather. Much like how lithium-ion EV batteries work best when it's neither too hot nor too cold, your car's 12-volt battery reacts negatively to extreme bouts of cold or sweltering heat. That's why Consumer Reports recommends getting a battery load test annually for batteries that are 2-years old or older if you live in a hot environment. Soaring temperatures could lead to fluid evaporation, regulator failure and overcharging, and corrosion.

Meanwhile, load-testing the battery once a year is necessary for cars in wintry regions if the battery is 4-years old or older, and it's all in the name of not getting stranded in the middle of nowhere because of a dead or discharged battery. Testing your battery will give you a better idea of the voltage readings after months of succumbing to extreme summer heat or extended bouts of icy winter.

Persistently lower-than-average voltage readings mean it's time for a new battery. For reference, a good battery should register 12.7-volts or higher with the engine running. Anything below those numbers points to a discharged battery, but consider your battery dead if the readings drop to 11.9-volts or lower.

Periodic testing is more essential in hot weather, though, because incessant heat can wear out batteries faster. A new battery can last around 3 to 5 years, but it depends mainly on where you live. Car batteries can last 58 months or longer if you live in northern U.S. regions, while the lifespan drops to under 41 months for cars in the South.