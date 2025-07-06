Here's How To Know If You Need A New Car Battery Or Just A Jump Start
There's no greater disappointment then getting ready for a night on the town, or packing up your car for a nice trip, and your car battery is dead. Next comes the question: is my car battery at the end of its life, or do I just need to get a jump start? If your car won't start up, and you hear that "click click click" when trying to start the ignition, that's just one of the signs of a weak or failing battery.
Some things to think about to determine if your battery is bad or just needs a charge can be tricky. Batteries will age just like any other living thing, and as such, a battery is only good for a certain amount of time. On average, car batteries need to be replaced every three-to-five years. according to AAA. If yours is on the latter end of the scale, then the battery could be bad. But there are other ways to test this before you ask your neighbor for a jump start (and if you don't have any neighbors, there are a couple of ways to charge your battery without a donor car).
Is my car battery dead?
The older a car battery is, the more likely you'll see some of these warning signs. If the headlights are dim, the motor cranks slowly, the battery smells like rotten eggs, or the battery is swollen, then it's already on its way down hill. If you manage to get the car started with a jump start, only to have it die immediately after, you're just prolonging the inevitable. Moreover, if you were driving and your car battery suddenly dies, then it's kaput, and a jump start won't save it.
Before you panic, there are a few things to check. If your car battery isn't that old, there could be a problem with the car's alternator. As you drive, the alternator is responsible for recharging the battery. Check with a mechanic to see if this is the issue and if the alternator needs to be replaced. Corrosion between the battery terminals can also reduce the flow of power. You can clean this with a stiff-bristle brush. What's the weather like where you live? Cold weather can make it tough for a battery to start up, draining it quicker. If it's too hot, then the water in your battery can evaporate and cause damage to it over time. You may want to invest in a heat shield.
Still unsure? Get yourself a multimeter. They're cheap, and you can test your car battery in minutes. Set the multimeter to 15-20 volts and hook it up to the battery terminals. Your owner's manual can tell you what the proper voltage should be, but on average, anything below 12.6 volts is a dead battery. If you don't see any of the above warning signs, then by all means, try to jump start that sucker.