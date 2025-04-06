Why Your Engine Hates Short Trips, And How To Avoid Damage

Every vehicle engine out there is designed to work best in a narrow range of temperature. This range varies, but typically runs between 195 and 220 degrees Fahrenheit. It takes some time for your car or truck to get up to that temperature, longer than you might think, in fact. If you're regularly taking short trips, your car's engine will never get up to its proper operating temperature. When an engine doesn't reach its proper operating temperature, that's where the trouble starts.

The most serious problems caused by short trips are oil sludging and contamination. Through normal use, a vehicle's engine gets water condensation inside of it as it heats and cools. That's why sometimes your car will smoke a bit on startup or you'll see some water dripping out of your tailpipe. If your engine doesn't get up to the proper temperature, that water doesn't cook off and stays inside the engine where it mixes with the oil. This can turn your oil into thick sludge, which clogs up oil passages and generally causes an awful, goopy mess.

Oil contamination can also happen if your engine doesn't get up to proper operating temps. You know how metal shrinks when it's cold and expands when it's hot? Well, when an engine is cold, the tolerances get a bit looser. They tighten up as the engine heats up and parts expand, but as that happens, combustion gases can get past the piston rings and mix with the engine's oil. This causes the oil to break down more quickly and can introduce corrosive elements to the oil, both of which can really mess up an engine's innards.