Should You Disconnect Your Car's Battery Before Going On Vacation?
Before heading out on vacation, some drivers remove their car battery to stop it from draining by the time they return. But is that actually necessary? It depends on your battery and how long you'll be away.
A car battery will typically retain its charge for about two to four weeks, although this depends largely on the battery's condition when the car is stored. Batteries older than three years may drain more quickly, especially in modern cars, because systems such as the clock, radio, ECU, and dashcam draw a small amount of power even when the vehicle is off. So, if you're traveling for more than four weeks — again, depending on the life of the battery and the charge on it when stored — it's recommended that you disconnect your battery or connect it to a trickle charger to ensure that it has the juice to start once you're back.
Some automakers recommend that the battery be disconnected if the car is left idle for six weeks or so, whether it's a gas, diesel, or hybrid vehicle. However, in the case of hybrid cars, it is only recommended to disconnect the 12-volt battery and not the high-voltage battery. When going away on vacation, it's advisable to store your car in a cool, dry place, as extreme cold or heat can further deplete the battery. Of course, you should make sure the lights and accessories are switched off.
Are there any cons to disconnecting your battery when going on vacation?
Disconnecting your battery helps ensure it retains enough charge for when you return from your vacation, and it may also help prolong its overall lifespan. But there are some drawbacks to temporarily disconnecting the battery from your vehicle. Removing and reconnecting a battery can be a tricky process for those who are unfamiliar with it. It can also be dangerous — not just for the car but for the person handling it.
Reconnecting the battery will likely reset the radio, GPS, and any other presets. The car's security system and keyless entry may not function until the battery is properly reconnected, which could be risky if the car is parked outdoors. Also, you may have to use the physical key to unlock the door if the keyless entry stops functioning. If you prefer not to disconnect your battery, you could ask a neighbor or friend to run the engine once a week to help keep the battery in good condition.