Should You Disconnect Your Car's Battery Before Going On Vacation?

Before heading out on vacation, some drivers remove their car battery to stop it from draining by the time they return. But is that actually necessary? It depends on your battery and how long you'll be away.

A car battery will typically retain its charge for about two to four weeks, although this depends largely on the battery's condition when the car is stored. Batteries older than three years may drain more quickly, especially in modern cars, because systems such as the clock, radio, ECU, and dashcam draw a small amount of power even when the vehicle is off. So, if you're traveling for more than four weeks — again, depending on the life of the battery and the charge on it when stored — it's recommended that you disconnect your battery or connect it to a trickle charger to ensure that it has the juice to start once you're back.

Some automakers recommend that the battery be disconnected if the car is left idle for six weeks or so, whether it's a gas, diesel, or hybrid vehicle. However, in the case of hybrid cars, it is only recommended to disconnect the 12-volt battery and not the high-voltage battery. When going away on vacation, it's advisable to store your car in a cool, dry place, as extreme cold or heat can further deplete the battery. Of course, you should make sure the lights and accessories are switched off.