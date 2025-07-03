Should You Grease Car Battery Terminals?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grease is slippery stuff well-known for its lubricating qualities — usually. However, when we're talking about greasing your battery terminals, we mean dielectric grease, which is used to prevent rust, dirt, and corrosion. It's still pretty slippery, but that slickness comes from it being made with silicone, not a petroleum-based product like typical lubricating grease.

When you apply dielectric grease to your battery terminals, the silicone helps make a strong, waterproof barrier between the environment and the metal of the terminal, preventing corrosion. It actually acts like a sealant that keeps water and air from touching the terminal and initiating the chemical reaction that results in corrosion (while also protecting against other damaging materials).

Now, some people say it also seals the terminal from electricity, in the sense that dielectric grease isn't a conductor, so it can cause connection problems if it gets between the terminal post and the battery cable. Well, that can be true enough, but it's simple to avoid by making sure you aren't using it wrong. You only have to apply the grease to the terminals sparingly, and then make a good mechanical connection between the components. That way, the pressure of the cable connector squeezes out excess grease to allow good metal-to-metal contact.