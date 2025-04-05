Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your Car Battery Terminals, And Here's How

If you've got a car that you love and care about, you've probably spent a good amount of time keeping the inside and outside of it pretty clean and respectable, right? Do you also pay much attention to the condition of your engine bay and the components within? Because keeping essential components like the car battery in tip-top condition can keep your beloved motor running better for much longer.

That's because looking after the battery in your car is a simple way of looking after the whole car. Dirt, grime and corrosion can build up on your battery and its terminals, which can hit its performance and impact your rest of your vehicle.This means that it's important to pay it some love and give it a good clean every once in a while. If that's not something you've ever done before, here are a few handy tips on how to clean your car battery safely and effectively.