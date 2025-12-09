2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Just Went 434 Miles On A Single Charge, Beating EPA Number By 60 Miles

The electric Mercedes-Benz CLA is just starting to reach our shores, and if you're on the fence about buying an EV because of range anxiety, this might be the car for you. Edmunds just took the little electric sedan through its range and changing test, and the results were more than impressive.

The outlet tested the 2026 CLA250+, which is the long-range, rear-wheel drive version of the subcompact. It's fitted with an 85 kWh battery that is good enough for an EPA-estimated range of 374 miles. That alone is mighty impressive for a car that costs $48,500, including destination. Here's the thing, though. The CLA Edmunds tested didn't just beat that number, it kicked its teeth in. Over its testing loop, the CPA recorded 434 miles of total driving range from completely full to completely empty — 60 miles and 16% better than what the EPA said it would do. That's quite an achievement for a car that actually costs less than the average new vehicle these days.

It wasn't just range, either. In Edmund's charging test, it earned a score of 833 miles per hour with an average charging rate of 193 kW from 10% to 80%. That puts it in second place all-time on its leaderboard of more than 100 EVs, falling short of only the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which scored a mind-boggling 926 miles per hour.