2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB EV And Hybrid Put An Emphasis On Tech While Keeping The Boxy Looks We Love

If you know anything about Mercedes' latest crop of compact cars, then I'm sure you won't be surprised to learn that the redone GLB's interior looks exactly the same as the new CLA's — at least when you're sitting in the front seats. Its door panels, floating center console and dashboard with a two- or three-screen setup are basically identical to we first saw in the little electric sedan.

These screens are part of the new Superscreen setup the automaker is touting, and while they aren't as slick as the seamless unit found in the upcoming GLC EV, they're still pretty cool. What we've got here is a 10.25-inch screen that serves as your digital gauge cluster, a 14-inch touchscreen display that'll serve as the main infotainment system in the middle, and then an optional second 14-inch passenger display off to the far right. If you don't get the passenger screen, there's a trim panel with ambient lighting. I didn't get to poke around too much, but as it should operate identically to the CLA's system, it'll quite good and easy to use. The whole thing is powered by Benz's new MB.OS supercomputer operating system that can do all of the voice controlling and configurations you could ever want with an AI assistant that mostly listens to what you say.

You also get the same ambient lighting setup, air vent controls and button layout as the CLA. The steering wheel is also a carryover, and while it's very similar to other recent Mercedes-Benz models, the automaker did add back on a couple physical controls, like a volume knob. If you're the type of person who enjoys good sound quality, Mercedes has you covered with an 850-watt 16-speaker Burmester 3D Surround Sound System that has Dolby Atmos, which is sure to make the (relatively) small GLB sound quite lovely.

Without a doubt, the GLB is still a compact crossover. It has only grown 1.9 inches in length (now 186.3 inches), but Mercedes is touting that the new car has a hell of a lot more space on the inside thanks to a redesigned roofline and standard panoramic sunroof (which can now feature illuminated three-pointed stars). With the third row folded down, the GLB will have 17 cubic feet of cargo room; that increases to 19.1 if you go with the five-seater model. If that isn't enough for you, throw some of your crap in the 4.5 cubic foot frunk or drop the second row of seats.

That second row of seats is also now mounted on sliders and the rear doors open wider, which makes getting into the third row — something you should never wish on an adult GLB passenger — a bit easier. To be fair, even Mercedes admits that no one over 5-foot-5 should be sitting back there. In any case, second-row passengers now have an extra 2.4 inches of legroom, which means a lot in a car as small as the GLB.