2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA220 4Matic Hybrid Is The 'Here, Damn' Of Cars

While this all sounds rather promising and run-of-the-mill for a hybrid drivetrain on paper, in practice it's not as good — especially if you hope to do any electric driving. The engineers really made it sound like this thing can make it around on electrons alone in town. Maybe it was my slightly too-thick winter boots on the streets of Innsbruck, but dammit, the second I got on the throttle, the little gas motor jumped to life. It seems that I almost always needed more than 27 hp to get the 3,900-pound sedan going, so it's almost always jumping right into hybrid or gas mode. Not only does this hurt refinement and smoothness, it almost certainly hurts gas mileage, too, though we are still waiting on the EPA to put it through testing.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I could forgive a quick-to-act gas engine in a hybrid if it turned on smoothly. Automakers have been building hybrids for a long time, and they've mostly figured out how to make the transition between gas and electric completely seamless. Toyota and Honda will both sell you cars that make the switch between gas and electric far less jerky and noticeable than the Benz will, and they'll also cost a damn slight less. I was acutely aware every time the gas motor kicked on, and not just because the ruddy little thing made a less-than-premium gurgle as the revs rose. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission shares a lot of blame. While it provided crisp-ish gear changes when I was really getting on it (that were negated by clunky column shifter-mounted gear selector operation, which I'll get to later), at low and medium speeds it was jerky, laggy and altogether not what I or anyone else has come to expect from a Mercedes-Benz. Between that and the noticeable turbo lag, there were ever-present pauses in the drivetrain that left me wondering how anyone could prefer this over the electric CLA.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Shocking as it may sound, this didn't make much of a recipe for a great car in spirited driving. I mean, it was fine, but the CLA was hardly inspiring when the going got twisty. For the most part, the on-center steering was incredibly vague, and matters didn't improve much when I got deeper into corners. While the suspension was fairly good over crappy pavement and potholes, it's definitely on the softer side, and the CLA220 had a decent amount of body roll for a car this small.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Where it's really at home is on the highway, cruising. Just because the drivetrain is a bit poo doesn't mean the bones of the CLA (and its excellent MMA architecture) have been diluted at all. Hoofing it down a German or Austrian Autobahn is a breeze in this thing thanks to a quiet and comfy cabin, a bangin' Burmester sound system, and a fantastic suite of driver-assist systems that put cars that cost two or three times as much to shame.