Bullying Works! Mercedes-Benz Slashes 2026 EQ Lineup Prices And Stops Taking New U.S. Orders

Mercedes-Benz is slashing prices of its EQ lineup of electric cars for the 2026 model year, and pausing production of U.S.-bound models of the EQS sedan and SUV and the EQE sedan and SUV. This is despite a remarkably short time on sale; the EQS sedan was launched in the U.S. in 2022, and the EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV all came to market a year later. A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson confirmed that production of U.S.-spec versions will be paused on September 1, 2025, and there is no current timeline for when production will restart. Vehicles scheduled for production prior to September 1 will continue to be delivered.

The EQS SUV is receiving the biggest price drop of the bunch, going down by $15,300 to $91,100, including destination. The EQE SUV drops by $12,950 to $66,100, the EQE sedan is reduced by $9,950 to $66,100, and the EQS sedan is $4,150 cheaper, now $101,140. Production of all U.S.-spec EQS and EQE models will pause, though their production for other markets will continue; the EQS and EQE SUVs are both built in Alabama, including for export to global countries, while the sedans are made in Germany. In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said, "as a company with global activities and more than 30 plants worldwide, including in Alabama and South Carolina, Mercedes-Benz continuously optimizes its production network and uses its high flexibility to react quickly to market conditions."