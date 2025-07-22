Bullying Works! Mercedes-Benz Slashes 2026 EQ Lineup Prices And Stops Taking New U.S. Orders
Mercedes-Benz is slashing prices of its EQ lineup of electric cars for the 2026 model year, and pausing production of U.S.-bound models of the EQS sedan and SUV and the EQE sedan and SUV. This is despite a remarkably short time on sale; the EQS sedan was launched in the U.S. in 2022, and the EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV all came to market a year later. A Mercedes-Benz spokesperson confirmed that production of U.S.-spec versions will be paused on September 1, 2025, and there is no current timeline for when production will restart. Vehicles scheduled for production prior to September 1 will continue to be delivered.
The EQS SUV is receiving the biggest price drop of the bunch, going down by $15,300 to $91,100, including destination. The EQE SUV drops by $12,950 to $66,100, the EQE sedan is reduced by $9,950 to $66,100, and the EQS sedan is $4,150 cheaper, now $101,140. Production of all U.S.-spec EQS and EQE models will pause, though their production for other markets will continue; the EQS and EQE SUVs are both built in Alabama, including for export to global countries, while the sedans are made in Germany. In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said, "as a company with global activities and more than 30 plants worldwide, including in Alabama and South Carolina, Mercedes-Benz continuously optimizes its production network and uses its high flexibility to react quickly to market conditions."
What happened?
Vibes were high when Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQS concept car in 2019 and said a production version was coming to market. When the production EQS was unveiled, though, a slew of undesirable adjectives were used and unfavorable comparisons were made. Words like "blobby," "egg-shaped," and "just plain ugly" were used, and people likened it to a bar of soap or a melting stick of butter. The EQS' controversial looks were exacerbated by its screentastic interior, which all but did away with any physical buttons aside from the start button. Mercedes traditionalists weren't sold on the EQS, its equally egg-shaped SUV sibling, or its EQE siblings.
All of these demerits against the EQ models coincide with President Donald Trump's wishy washy tariff threats and the Republican-led Senate's mission to kill federal EV tax creditsm which helped ease the price premium of buying an electric vehicle.
The shape of Mercedes-Benz's ground-up EVs is vastly dictated by the pursuit of aerodynamic efficiency to maximize EV range. Each model achieves admirable drag coefficients, but their resulting blobby styling is tough to overlook, especially at a Mercedes price point. A quick search on AutoTrader shows several brand-new 2023 EQS and EQE models are still currently listed for sale, reflecting their lack of popularity. The best news, however, comes for buyers looking for screaming deals on used EVs, since resale prices of these modern Mercedes-Benzes have absolutely plummeted, with some used 2023 models listed for under $30,000.