New Tesla Model 3 Standard Costs $38,380 And Doesn't Even Have A Radio

Tesla has been in a global sales slump recently, owing to its truly ancient non-Cybertruck lineup and increasingly politically polarizing CEO. The actual automaking wing of the company (rather than the comically nonfunctional robot wing) can't really do much about the latter, but it can do its best to address the former. Sure, Tesla may not have the budget to actually give the entry-level Model 3 or Model Y a second generation, but it sure can strip out features and undercut the price by a few grand. That brings us to today's announcement: The $38,380 Tesla Model 3 Standard, the new cheapest entry in the company's lineup.

The Model 3 now starts at an MSRP of $36,990, a savings of $5,500 from the next-highest trim level, before $1,390 in destination fees. For those desperate enough to preorder a stripped-out base model there's also a $250 "order fee," which can't be refunded even if you cancel your order, and a $10 "tire fee" just to nickle and dime buyers that little bit more. What, are you going to cancel your order over $10? Over $260?