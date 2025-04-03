2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Looks Slightly Less Weird, But It's Still Really Weird, And That's Good

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 instantly became one of the most divisive new car reveals in a long time when the covers were taken off back in 2022, and since then it has remained one of our favorite EVs of any sort, even if it has been far outpaced in terms of sales by its Ioniq 5 crossover sibling. Now Hyundai has released the first details and pictures of the facelifted Ioniq 6, and while its updated nose makes it look slightly less weird than the outgoing model, this electric sedan is still weird as hell, and that's a good thing. We need more weird cars.

Unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea, the new Ioniq 6 is the latest car to get a split headlight design, ditching the expressive headlight housings of the pre-facelift model. Super thin running lights made up of four sections of square LEDs maintain the pixel design theme of every current Hyundai EV, with the actual headlights being small rectangular units at the top of the new front bumper, which looks like a robot fish mouth. A silver lip spoiler juts out like on a '60s muscle car, with large active aero flaps in the middle.

Hyundai

The side sills are now black, and black cladding pieces added to the bottoms of the doors help make the lower body look sleeker. New directional wheel designs are a lot more attractive than the last ones, too. The overall look is less friendly, but still has a personality. Hyundai hasn't released any photos of the rear end yet, but it says the old whale tail CHMSL spoiler at the base of the rear window is gone, replaced by "an extended ducktail spoiler."