Tesla Is Once Again Buoying The EV Market Following The Death Of Federal EV Incentives
In this morning's edition, Tesla is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to EV registrations as legacy automakers see drops following the death of federal incentives, Nissan is working on a $4,000 "self-driving" system that'll be ready by 2028, Porsche is planning some big price hikes for the new year (not that buyers will care) and BMW EVs can now charge at Tesla Superchargers.
1st Gear: Tesla is propping up EV registrations
We all knew electric vehicle registrations were going to take a turn for the worse in October, the first month after President Trump and his administration killed the federal EV tax incentive. While there was a definite dropoff, the year-over-year difference was actually milder than anticipated because of gains posted by Tesla. Still, EVs' share of the light-vehicle market fell to 6.9% in October from 7.6% a year earlier after 86,782 BEVs were registered.
Of those, 49,989 were from Tesla (57.6% of the whole EV market), which saw an 11% registraion increase from October of 2024. The Model Y alone surged 55% to 33,536 registrations. The Model S also saw a 10% gain. Meanwhile. The Model 3, Model X and Cybertruck saw declines during the month.
The rest of the top five OEMS started with Ford in a distant second place with 5,070 registrations (down 23%), Chevrolet with 5,068 registrations (down 31%), Cadillac with 4,763 registrations (up 93%) and Rivian with 3,836 registrations (up 10%). Overall, October's registrations were about half of September's, and while that difference is stark, it's important to remember how many people were flocking to dealerships to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit before it went away. From Automotive News:
Despite the volatility of EV demand in recent months, battery-electric models were still on pace to beat last year's numbers.
[...]
For January through October, EV registrations rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 1.14 million. EV share increased to 8.4 percent of the light-vehicle market from 7.8 percent, the data showed.
Tesla, Rivian and Lucid [...] all posted registration gains in October. The three pure-EV makers also ranked among the top 10 by volume for the month.
[...]
Rivian's October registrations rose 10 percent to 3,836, good for fifth among EV brands. The R1T pickup gained 10 percent, the R1S crossover fell 15 percent and its EDV vans surged 126 percent.
Rivian captured 4.4 percent of the EV market, up from 3.5 percent in October 2024.
Lucid registrations rose 163 percent to 1,630 vehicles for 10th place among EV brands in October. The Air sedan posted 1,175 registrations while the Gravity crossover contributed 455, the data showed. Lucid launched the Gravity in December 2024.
Lucid's EV share tripled versus October last year to 1.9 percent.
By far and away, legacy automakers fared worse in September than dedicated EV makers. Ford saw the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning both suffer sales drops and Chevy's Equinox EV fell 30%. One bright spot was Cadillac, which was bolstered by the Optiq and Vistiq — two excellent crossovers that weren't on sale last year.
Things are looking worse for 2026. Morgan Stanley estimates that EV volume is going to fall about 20%, bringing the market share down to about 6.5% as a result. It seems that all the hard work of automakers to build up these EVs is going down the drain... quickly.
2nd Gear: Nissan readies its own self-driving software
Nissan, of all automakers, is making a play at Tesla's Full-Self Driving software and autonomous ambitions. The company is apparently developing a hands-off, eyes-on system powered by AI and modeled after FSD with no geographic restrictions. The next-generation ProPilot system will initially show up in Japan and North America, and like FSD, it'll use cameras rather than lidar sensors to save money. Great idea, guys!
Nissan says it is working with British autonomous driving software company Wayve Technology to get its next-gen ProPilot system up and running. From Automotive News:
The collaboration would integrate Nvidia-backed Wayve's self-learning AI, which drives solely based on cameras and improves with every mile, into future Nissan vehicles.
The goal: a system that enables point-to-point hands-off, eyes-on autonomous driving on the highway and in the city.
Nissan is testing the technology in an electric Ariya prototype packed with 11 cameras, five radars and lidar.
The ProPilot system under development should be compatible with the electric architecture of several key Nissan utility models, including the full-size Armada, midsize Pathfinder and U.S. volume leader Rogue.
Nissan says it wants to keep its system price at less than half of the $8,000 Tesla charges upfront for FSD, making it more accessible to a mainstream audience. It'll be a tight proposition, because Wayve says its software setup costs about $1,000 to $2,000.
It expects to launch the system by early 2028 with a more affordable camera-and-radar vision setup. After that, Nissan says it could end up offering lidar for eyes-off driving, once regulations permit.
3rd Gear: Porsches are getting more expensive
I know it doesn't really matter to folks like you and me, but Porsche is raising prices in North America starting in January, thanks to President Trump's ill-advised tariffs. Customers will have to take delivery before January 5 to keep current pricing, meaning that on the five year anniverary of J6, prices go up. What a fun little coincidence that is.
Porsche, of course, produces all of its cars in Europe, so it's being slammed by newly imposed 15% tariffs. As of right now, Porsche hasn't said which vehicles are going to see price increases. From Automotive News:
A Porsche spokesperson said U.S. dealers were informed of the move Dec. 10.
"This step is based on current market conditions, which we monitor regularly, making adjustments when necessary," the spokesperson told Automotive News in an email. "It will affect most, but not all, vehicles and will range from a 1.2 to 2.9 percent rise, depending on the vehicle."
[...]
Porsche CFO Jochen Breckner signaled that price increases were coming during the automaker's third-quarter earnings call with analysts and investors in October.
It will be the third price hike for Porsche in recent months.
Breckner said the automaker increased pricing on 2026 models across the board in all regions.
It also raised U.S. prices by 2.3 to 3.6 percent in July, Bloomberg reported.
The Macan compact crossover, Porsche's bestseller, currently starts at $66,950, while the larger Cayenne starts at $91,150. The 911 Carrera starts at $134,650. All prices include shipping.
Breckner says Porsche expects tariffs in the U.S. to cost the automaker about $813 million in 2025. That is a gargantuan amount of money, so I suppose if you're in the market for a Porsche, get ready to pay even more for deviated stitching.
4th Gear: Plug in your BMW EV at a Tesla Supercharger
BMW is keeping its promise of getting its vehicles access to Tesla Superchargers in 2025, but just barely. If you take a look at the calendar, you'll notice that it's December 11, but hey, that still counts. Of course, it was first promised in "early 2025." Still, better late than never. From InsideEVs:
A friendly reminder that all of the BMW EVs on the road today still use CCS ports for DC Fast Charging, meaning that they will have to use an adapter to use a NACS-equipped Tesla charger—at least until the Germans make the switch to a native NACS port.
Nearly every modern EV wearing a roundel (the i4, i5, i7 and iX) support Supercharging access today with an asterisk. Current 2025 model year cars should have no problem. But older model years and newer model years have an asterisk attached to compatibility. Likewise, not all models support Plug-and-Charge, either.
BMW recommends the Lectron charging adapter, a $174.99 adapter with a "BMW-approved interlock design." Lectron notes that there are some 2026 models that will need an update (slated to arrive in Spring 2026) before they can use the Supercharging network.
BMW confirmed to InsideEVs that these models—the 2026 BMW i5 and 2026 BMW iX—will not receive Supercharging access until "Q1 2026", which ends on March 31. The later access for newer cars seems to have already confused owners in BMW's YouTube video comment section. BMW does note that it will have an official branded charger coming out next year during the second quarter, presumably after this update.
BMW i3 owners also receive no love here. There's no indication that owners of the quirky city car will ever get access to Superchargers, which is not entirely surprising given the age of the car. It's not much of a road tripper either way.
Of course, future BMWs will just have NACS ports from the get-go, starting with the 2026 i5 M60. For everyone else, though, it'll be nice to have access to such a large number of chargers across the country.
