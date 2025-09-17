EV Registrations Jump Before Trump Kills Tax Credit At The End Of The Month

EV buyers are doing everything they can to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit before it expires on September 30, thanks to President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress. That means new EV registrations at legacy automakers were up 27% in July, according to S&P Global Mobility.

In a not-entirely shocking development, Tesla missed out on July's surge. Of course, it still led the way when it came to overall sales, but its five models lost ground compared to a year earlier. The Austin, Texas-based company's registrations were down 13% overall. Rivian and VinFast also saw slips, while Lucid saw a small gain.

The top five were as follows: Tesla (49,774), Chevy (11,655), Hyundai (7,898), Ford (7,572) and Honda (6,089). From Automotive News:

EV registrations from all brands grew 6 percent in July to 124,961, S&P Global Mobility said. EV share of the light-vehicle market rose to 8.9 percent from 8.5 percent in July 2024. From January to July, EV registrations grew 6.8 percent to 745,616 vehicles. Their share of the light-vehicle market rose 0.1 percentage point to 7.7 percent, the data showed. Cox Automotive said third-quarter sales of new electric vehicles should hit an all-time record. It estimated August EV deliveries at 146,332 for a nearly 10 percent market share.

Aside from a race against the clock to buy an EV before the tax credit expires, incentives are driving EV sales, according to Auto News. Many of the most popular EVs on sale right now, like the Tesla Model Y and Honda Prologue, carry massive amounts of cash on the hood to help them get off showroom floors. It's tough to say how long those will last — especially after September 30 and especially as automakers continue to refocus on hybrids.

If you want my advice, I think that if you really want an EV in your driveway, you'd better get going, because this might be your last chance to get any sort of deal for a good long while.