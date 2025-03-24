2025 Cadillac Optiq May Finally Be The Car To Attract Young Buyers

Like any good luxury car, the interior is paramount, and as with most luxury cars these days, the screen is the centerpiece. Yes, screen singular — there's only one. Sure, it's 33 inches wide and combines the gauge cluster and center touchscreen, but that's beside the point. We first saw this system pop up on the Lyriq a few years back, and I'm happy to say it's as good now as it was then. It's super simple to use and customizable enough that you can arrange your most-used features to be easily accessed.

For those of you who desire hard buttons, the Optiq has those too (but there's no starter button). Climate controls are mounted just below the center part of the screen, and if you don't dig using touch screens at all, Cadillac has given you an iDrive-style control knob to move about the infotainment system. Around it are hard button shortcuts for stuff like your music, navigation (run by Google Maps, since this thing has Google Built-In) and settings. It's a really solid mix of a thoroughly modern interior with enough old-school tech touches to make even the bigger curmudgeon happy.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Like all GM EVs, there's no CarPlay or Android Auto to be found. It's just the way it is. The Optiq also comes with GM's excellent hands-free driving Super Cruise system as standard. I wasn't able to use it too much, but in the limited time I had it engaged, it worked just as well as it does on every other vehicle GM puts it in. The 19-speaker AKG audio system with built-in Dolby Atmos in my test car also sounded pretty damn solid. I'm not too much of an audiophile, but it sounded on par with a lot of stuff that costs a hell of a lot more money than this thing.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Materials are nearly as good as the tech, too. I drove a top-of-the-line Sport 2 model with a sticker price of $61,195, and everything felt befitting of that price, if not better. On the door cards and dashboard, Cadillac employed a really neat recycled fabric material that separates it from the rest of the lineup. The leather on the car I was driving also felt appropriate for that price point, as did the wood, metal and piano black plastic found around the interior. The heated, cooled and massaging seats were also quite lovely to sit in even after a few hours of driving around Northern California went by.