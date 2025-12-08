Trump's Tariffs Are Raising Car Prices As Automakers Pass Increased Costs Onto Buyers

It took a little while, but it sure seems like U.S. customers are now seeing the impact of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures on the automotive industry. It looks like many automakers waited until the model year changeover to start really raising prices.

A recent analysis by Cloud Theory, which tracks car inventory on dealer websites across the country, found that OEMs are implementing more aggressive increases on 2026 MY vehicles compared to when 2025s hit dealerships last year. Its data shows that the average market price increase on 2026 models was nearly $2,000. When you compare it to the $400ish jump it saw in 2025's model year changeover, the difference is drastic. Additionally, for 2026, 23 models have at least a $2,000 price increase. That's up from just nine last year. From The Detroit News:

Any increase comes on top of average car prices that were already hovering around $50,000. Pair that with stubbornly high interest rates, and the average monthly car payment is now $766, according to Edmunds.com Inc., up more than 3% from a year ago. A record share of subprime borrowers has been falling behind on their auto loans this fall. Yet the huge car sticker price increases tied to tariffs — which analysts originally warned might tally anywhere from an extra $5,000 to $15,000 per vehicle — haven't come to pass. Among the reasons: competitive pressures between rival automakers, concern over blowback from Trump, large pre-tariff vehicle inventories that gave companies a lag time before pricing adjustments were needed, as well as policy adjustments that reduced the pain of the tariffs themselves. Automakers opted to absorb many of the extra costs in the near term.

Destination charges on new vehicles are also rising, and it's pretty clearly an area where automakers are trying to claw back a bit of the money Trump's policies are costing them.

Another slightly more drastic measure some OEMs are taking is decontenting their cars. The Detroit News asserts that some companies are pulling features out of certain models to cut costs, all while keeping the sticker price the same. Shrinkflation and enshitification have hit the automotive industry.

At the very least, the massive jump of 10 or 15% price hikes almost certainly won't happen — at least not all at once. However, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a bit of a boiling frog scenario happening here. If you raise prices a few grand every year, maybe folks won't notice.