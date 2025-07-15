The Porsche You Weren't Going To Buy Just Got More Expensive

You and I both know that neither of us is in a position to buy a new Porsche 911. Considering that the staff of Jalopnik and everyone who reads it has $3 collectively, a new high-performance German sports car is very much out of the question. Still, even if you saved up a whole lot of money, you're going to have to keep saving, because the 911 just got even more expensive.

For the second time in the last four months, Porsche has raised prices across its 911 lineup (and its entire model lineup as a whole). Now, a base 911 Carrera will set you back an eye-watering $134,650 (including destination), according to Road & Track. It was previously $129,950. Those initial price hikes were because of the 2026 model year change, but this second round is being blamed on "market conditions," but a spokesperson for the automaker didn't say what those market conditions were. Here's what Porsche spokesperson Frank Wiesmann told the magazine:

"With our customers front of mind, we keep a regular watch on market conditions, absorbing costs where we can and making adjustments only when it's absolutely necessary to do so. Recently, an adjustment of between 2.3 and 3.6 per cent was determined to be required. This is a routine step that is being communicated to our dealers and to affected customers."

New prices are already in effect and are reflected on Porsche's online car configurator. To go along with these price increases, individual options are now getting more expensive. It is Porsche, after all.