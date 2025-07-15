The Porsche You Weren't Going To Buy Just Got More Expensive
You and I both know that neither of us is in a position to buy a new Porsche 911. Considering that the staff of Jalopnik and everyone who reads it has $3 collectively, a new high-performance German sports car is very much out of the question. Still, even if you saved up a whole lot of money, you're going to have to keep saving, because the 911 just got even more expensive.
For the second time in the last four months, Porsche has raised prices across its 911 lineup (and its entire model lineup as a whole). Now, a base 911 Carrera will set you back an eye-watering $134,650 (including destination), according to Road & Track. It was previously $129,950. Those initial price hikes were because of the 2026 model year change, but this second round is being blamed on "market conditions," but a spokesperson for the automaker didn't say what those market conditions were. Here's what Porsche spokesperson Frank Wiesmann told the magazine:
"With our customers front of mind, we keep a regular watch on market conditions, absorbing costs where we can and making adjustments only when it's absolutely necessary to do so. Recently, an adjustment of between 2.3 and 3.6 per cent was determined to be required. This is a routine step that is being communicated to our dealers and to affected customers."
New prices are already in effect and are reflected on Porsche's online car configurator. To go along with these price increases, individual options are now getting more expensive. It is Porsche, after all.
What you're going to pay
The 911 model line saw a 3.6% increase across the board. Other Porsche models also received slightly smaller increases, but all are up at least 2.3%, R&T reports. Still, the base 911 will start at $134,650. That's a $4,700 increase over the old price. That's a lot, for sure, but it's almost modest when you look at the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring. Both of those got $9,800 price increases and start at $234,550. Woof.
The 2025 718 Cayman now starts at $77,395 — a 3.5% increase, according to Motor1. The 2026 Cayenne will come in at $91,950, the Panamera is $112,450 and the Taycan starts at $106,250. All of these prices represent a 3.6% increase. The smallest price jump comes via the 2026 Macan electric, which now starts at $66,950 — a 2.4% increase.
Porsche isn't the only automaker that are raised prices in recent months. Last month, we told you about how Toyota raised its prices across the board, and BMW made a similar move. We also told you about how Ford doesn't sell a single vehicle that costs less than $30,000. You can primarily thank President Trump and his tariff disaster for this crap.