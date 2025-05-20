2026 Cadillac Vistiq Is No Escalade IQ, But It's Still An Excellent Consolation Prize

Ford gave it a solid effort the last time it redesigned the Lincoln Navigator (and the new 2025 model looks even better), but the Cadillac Escalade still dominates the full-size luxury SUV segment. So when Cadillac began electrifying its lineup, it only made sense that we'd get an electric Escalade. But while the Escalade IQ has plenty of room for kids and their stuff, not everyone who wants an electric three-row luxury SUV wants something as big as the Escalade IQ or has $130,000 sitting around to pay for one.

With a starting price of $79,715 including destination, that's where the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq comes in. It's bigger than the Lyriq, comes with that coveted third row and still costs substantially less than the electric Escalade. Cadillac also promises the Vistiq offers 300 miles of range and an entire Lyriq-V's worth of power. You can definitely find more powerful electric crossovers out there, but even in a world where the Hummer EV can be had with 1,000 horsepower, the Vistiq's 615 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque is still a whole lot of power.

The question is, does the Vistiq really deliver on the "Baby Escalade" nickname that Cadillac's been pushing, or will Vistiq buyers find themselves constantly reminded that they're too poor for an Escalade IQ? Ultimately, if you really want your car to say "Escalade" on the back, then only an Escalade will do, but after a little time behind the wheel, it really does seem like Cadillac's done a great job giving three-row luxury SUV buyers exactly what they're looking for.

Full Disclosure: Cadillac wanted me to drive the new Vistiq so badly, it paid for a flight to Detroit and drove me to Ann Arbor, where it put me in a brand-new hotel for the night and paid for my food and drinks.