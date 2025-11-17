Nissan Brings Back The Old-School Rebadge With The 2026 Rogue Plug-In Hybrid

If I asked you to draw the current Nissan Rogue from memory, there's a good chance the closest you could get would be a vague crossover-y shape. They just aren't cars people actually remember. And yet, looking at the photos of the 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid, I suspect most of you could accurately guess the SUV you're looking at isn't simply a third-gen Rogue with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. No, it's a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid with a Nissan badge and a slightly different grille insert.

Search Nissan's press release for the 2026 Rogue PHEV, and you won't find the name "Mitsubishi" mentioned even once, but then again, how many Rogue PHEV buyers do you think will actually care? It's an SUV that gets standard all-wheel drive and good gas mileage. Who cares which company did the development work? On the other hand, this just feels like such a cynical move. This isn't some Honda Prologue situation where you can find the GM parts if you look, but it still has its own distinct styling inside and out. Nissan literally just slapped a Nissan badge on the Mitsubishi Outlander and called it a day, like it was still 1995 and not 2025. This is especially funny because this latest generation of Outlander is itself based on the same platform as the current Rogue, and uses the same powertrain in non-PHEV guise.

That said, Mitsubishi's plug-in hybrid powertrain is pretty solid. It comes with a 20-kWh battery that provides 38 miles of electric range, and the car is rated at 64 MPGe if you plug it in regularly. Of course, if you don't plug it in, your gas mileage will take a hit, and you can expect to average about 26 mpg. But everyone who owns a PHEV always remembers to plug it in at night, right? When you aren't running on electricity alone, power also comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder, and in combination with the electric motor, a total of 248 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque is sent to all four wheels. Unlike the Mitsubishi, which can DC fast-charge at up to 50 kW, the Rogue PHEV doesn't offer fast-charging capability, with the Outlander's CHAdeMO port blocked off.