Tesla Is Now Renting Cars From Its Showrooms As Sales Keep Crashing

Hertz's Tesla rental program didn't go so well for the company, though. Some of that was Hertz's fault, like the time it charged a customer $277 for gas in his Tesla Model 3 rental (which it eventually refunded after the bad publicity). Much of the problem, however, was the vehicles themselves being unreliable and expensive to repair, which eventually prompted Hertz to dump its fleet and even offer to let renters buy them instead of turning them in. The cost of repairs may be less of an issue with everything handled in-house, but depreciation was another factor for Hertz, and Tesla will end up having to eat that cost itself. That may still be better than letting the cars sit, unused and unsold, on inventory lots, even if well-used Tesla rentals are known to be glitchy, damaged nightmares.

For now, rentals are limited to San Diego and Costa Mesa, California, according to Fast Company, but will be available in more locations over time. Tesla is even offering customers a $250 credit toward a vehicle purchase within a week of the rental. That's no replacement for the former $7,500 tax credit, but you can't blame Tesla for trying.