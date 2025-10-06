Tesla Takes Another Sales Hit In Europe

Stellantis is big on making its auto lineup great again, and now the company is poised to invest 11 figures in its American business in order to continue doing so. The automaker has already promised $5 billion in American investment, and now the rumor mill says another $5 billion is on its way. From Automotive News:

Chrysler parent Stellantis is planning to invest about $10 billion in the U.S. as the troubled maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks refocuses on the market that's pivotal to its profits, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

The carmaker may announce in the coming weeks about $5 billion in fresh money on top of a similar amount earmarked earlier in the year, said the people, who declined to be identified discussing information that's not public. The investments over several years could be funneled into plants — including reopenings, hiring and new models — in states such as Illinois and Michigan, the people said.

Stellantis is focused on reclaiming the past success of the Jeep brand and is considering fresh investments into Dodge, which could result in a new Dodge V-8 muscle car, and possibly even the Chrysler brand in the long term, some of the people said. Talks are ongoing, no final decision has been made and the amount and targeted projects could still change, the people said.