Tesla Had A Monstrous Sales Quarter Right As The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Died

Things are still looking pretty murky for Jaguar-Land Rover. The British-Indian automaker may be preparing to build its first car in over a month following a massive cyberattack that stymied operations, but an exact production restart remains unclear at best. A spokesperson for the automaker told Autocar that it would resume "in the coming days," and added that restart assessments were being carried out daily.

JLR originally earmarked September 24 as a potential restart day. Then, it was pushed to October 1. I don't know if you've noticed, but today is October 3, so that idea has come and gone. Right now, factory lines are still at a standstill, and it remains unclear which factories will restart first or what target volumes will be initially.

For JLR's sake, I hope they get things up and running soon. It wasn't like the company was doing terribly well to begin with, and now it's estimated that this mess is costing it around $6.7 million per day. From Autocar:

The restart comes after the UK government said it will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR, to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown. The loan to the Tata-owned car maker will be issued by a commercial bank, but will be underwritten by the UK government. As well as costing JLR an estimated £50 million a week, the cyber attack has badly hit the firm's suppliers. It's estimated that around 150,000 people are employed by some 700 British firms that supply JLR, and the UK government has been investigating ways to support them, such as a furlough scheme or loans. It will instead underwrite a single loan to JLR through the Export Development Guarantee (EDG), with JLR repaying the money over a period of five years. Business secretary Peter Kyle said on Saturday (27 September) that the loan guarantee "will help support the supply chain and protect skilled jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside and throughout the UK". Last week, JLR was able to restore some of its IT systems following the back and was able to start paying some of its suppliers. On 25 September, it confirmed that "sections of our digital estate are now up and running", including its payment systems – and that it is "now working to clear the backlog of payments to our suppliers as quickly as we can".

While JLR is hurting, so are its employees. The majority of them have been off work with lost hours being banked — meaning they will have to be worked later. Union Unite said last week that employees within the supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as they are moved onto reduced or zero-hour contracts by employers battling to stay in business. It's an absolute mess.