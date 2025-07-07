How Does Leasing A Car Work (And Is It Ever Worth It)?

There's more than one way to acquire a car for your daily needs. While buying one outright is the most common method, you can also lease a car. Leasing is like renting a car, but with added benefits.

While car leasing might feel similar to car subscriptions, which are available in some parts of the U.S., there's a significant difference between them. You can subscribe to a car for a shorter duration, as little as one month. Car leasing, meanwhile, comes with a longer lock-in period, ranging from two to five years with the average term ranging from two to three years. And car subscriptions can cost more than 30% above the cost of leasing a car, making them an expensive prospect. In fact, you can lease a new car for as low as $19 a month.

At the end of a lease, you return the car to the dealership. At the dealership's discretion, you can extend your lease, buy the car, or exchange it for another, newer car. And at a time when high car prices make it feel like new cars really are just for rich people, leasing can make a lot of sense. Leasing is preferred if you want access to newer cars every few years, don't drive around that much, and don't mind not owning the vehicle outright.