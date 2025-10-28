Elon Musk's Far-Right Politics Have Cost Tesla Millions

Elon Musk has spent the past few years falling down a far-right rabbit hole, moving from being a weird-but-harmless dork who wanted to save the environment to actively developing an encyclopedia that accepts fringe right-wing narratives as fact and who keeps trying to make the world's most racist AI — a real feat when AI is by default pretty racist. Anyway, it turns out the whole "rapid descent into fascism" thing isn't super popular with the kinds of progressives who generally buy electric cars, and Musk's image has been really hurting Tesla. From Reuters:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political actions since acquiring Twitter, later rebranded X, in 2022 dramatically hurt the automaker's U.S. sales, underscoring how deeply its fortunes are intertwined with the billionaire's persona.

The findings quantify for the first time how the political actions of the world's wealthiest person – including his role in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration – may have cost Tesla billions in lost vehicle sales while benefiting rival electric carmakers.

Tesla's U.S. sales would have been between 67% and 83% higher, or about 1 million to 1.26 million additional vehicles, from October 2022 to April 2025, had it not been for what researchers call the "Musk partisan effect", according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research by Yale University economists.

...

The NBER paper said Musk's actions also hampered California's progress toward its zero-emissions vehicle goals, concluding that the state would likely have met its 2026 targets "had it not been for the Musk partisan effect".