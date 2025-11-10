Tesla Loses Even More Ground In China

CEOs around the world seem to be learning from Elon Musk — or at least his exorbitant pay packages tied to company performance. Now Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is getting in on the trend, with a pay package that could pay out $4.6 billion. From Reuters:

Electric pickup and SUV maker Rivian said on Friday it was giving its CEO a pay plan worth as much as $4.6 billion over the next decade, a deal similar to Tesla's record package for CEO Elon Musk, and linked to new profit targets and lower share price milestones than a previous deal.

The move by the Rivian board shows that the Tesla plan for Musk could become a model for companies aiming to grow fast. Rivian's pay package for its CEO RJ Scaringe could be one of the richest in history, depending on what performance goals are met.

Rivian said the plan will retain its founder and keep him focused on growth and profitability as the automaker, known for its R1S SUVs and R1T pickups, gears up to launch next year its smaller, more affordable R2 SUV that will compete with Tesla's best-selling Model Y crossover.

The Rivian plan replaces one that the board said was not likely to be met, with the fresh plan having lower goals in terms of share growth.