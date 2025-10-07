Tesla's New 'Cheap' Car Is Just A Decontented Model Y That Still Costs $41,630

On the inside is where things get gnarly. The only available audio system is a seven-speaker unit; all other Model Ys get 15 speakers and a subwoofer. The discerning Model Y Standard driver will also have to do without an FM/AM radio. No, I'm not joking. Rear occupants will also have to do without the eight-inch touchscreen, though front-row passengers get the same 15.4-incher as the Model Y Premium. Oh, and just to add insult to injury, there's no ambient lighting, the seats have textile inserts, and the steering wheel is now manually adjustable! The humanity. Here are a few more things you lose out on in the name of saving $5,000:

HEPA Filter

Ventilated front seats

Power-folding second-row seats

Second-row heated seats

A closing lower center console

Power-folding and auto-dimming side-view mirrors (they're now manual)

Tesla's Autosteer system

I'm sure there are even more, but that's what Tesla is willing to tell the general public about. I know losing out on the $7,500 federal EV tax credit hurts for a lot of folks who were hoping to buy EVs, but decontented schlock like this and the Model 3 Standard are not the answer — especially when good, cheap EVs already exist in the world. Feel free to add the Model Y Standard to the listen of Musk's broken promises. I'm sure Musk's fans will treat this car like its his "Folklore," but I promise you, this is his "Life of a Showgirl."