The Biggest Problems With GM's 8-Speed Transmission

For years, automakers were reliant on 6-speed transmissions. However, they began to adopt 8-speed replacements, following pressure from the government to meet new environmental regulations. When the 8-speed gearbox kicked off in the mid 2000s, it was found to consume less fuel per mile and produce fewer carbon dioxide emissions. General Motors decided to join the party quite late in 2014, when it released its heavy-duty 8L90 to replace its 6-speed 6L80, several years after other manufacturers had implemented their own 8-speed transmissions.

The 8L90 went into more demanding models like the Silverado and Corvette. A bit later, the 8L45 was introduced for less rigorous applications and found a home under the hood of vehicles like the Cadillac and Colorado.

Unfortunately, the switch to the 8L transmissions didn't go as smoothly as the automaker had hoped, as there were some significant issues with these 8-speeds. With reports of shaking, hard shifts, and hesitation, many are leery of GM's 8L series transmissions.