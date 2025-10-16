Tesla Is Still Fighting For Elon Musk's $56 Billion Payday

Remember when Elon Musk got, and then lost, and then got, and then lost, a $56 billion pay package? Well, Tesla still wants to give it to him, and the company is pushing back against the Delaware court system that yanked the payment away. From Reuters:

Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package from Tesla should have been restored by a vote of the company's shareholders last year, a Tesla attorney argued to the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday. One of the biggest corporate legal battles entered its final stage after a lower court judge rescinded the Tesla CEO's record compensation in January 2024. The company is also appealing a ruling by the lower court that rejected as legally invalid a vote by shareholders to restore the pay package.

Companies always try to pay their workers as little as they can get away with — the difference between the value a worker adds to a company and their pay rate is called "profit" — but executives always seem to be the exception to the rule. The argument usually goes that these corporations need high executive pay to attract top talent, but that never seems to trickle down to a desire to attract top talent in any other roles. I'm sure it has nothing to do with the fact that the executives set the pay rates.