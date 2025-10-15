Ford And GM Are Crushing Rivian On Electric Pickup Sales

Rivian is at a critical moment in its history, with its R2 SUV hitting the market next year. Starting at $45,000, the R2 is supposed to carry Rivian into its next stage, but meanwhile the company is still selling the R1T pickup truck and thus far in 2025, sales haven't been very impressive. In fact, according to InsideEVs (citing Cox Automotive data), the "R1T is currently the worst-selling electric pickup in America."

Rivian sold 2,378 pickups in the third quarter, and on paper that number looks good, as it's up about 13% from the same period in 2024. Year-to-date, however, the R1T has seen a sales collapse, down more than 32% from last year, with 2025 sales of 5,857 units versus 2024's January-September total of 8,673. (The R1S SUV strongly outsells its pickup sibling.)

From InsideEVs' perspective, Rivian is a victim of a U.S. market that has soured on pickups powered by electrons: