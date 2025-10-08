Tesla Model Y Standard Has A Glass Roof You're Not Allowed To See Out Of

Tesla's newly rolled out Model Y Standard was supposed to be something incredibly important for the automaker: a cheap entry into the electric crossover market. Instead, what consumers (and Tesla's all-important investors) got was a Model Y missing enough features that even Tesla's strongest supporters were left scratching their heads. Hell, it's not even that cheap, either. As we reported yesterday, the price still starts at $41,630, including destination. That's just $5,000 cheaper than the much better-equipped Model Y Premium.

Despite that high price, it doesn't have a radio, the battery — which is smaller — can't charge as quickly; the motor is less powerful, there's a dinky little seven-speaker stereo system, you lose a rear screen, the rearview mirrors are no longer power-folding, and the steering wheel is now manually adjustable. On the plus side, it still has the same panoramic glass roof that every Model Y has had in the past. There's just one problem: you can't see out of it, since Tesla covered it up with a headliner. You poors don't get to see the sun, sorry to say.

Since the exterior is still glass, I'd be very interested to know what it looks like up close. I've gotta assume Tesla finished it in some way, and it's not just going to be a weird gluey fastener-laden mess underneath, but you never know. Someone go find me a rube who is going to buy a Model Y so I can look at their car, please.