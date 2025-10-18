GMC Dealers Are Selling Brand New 2024 Hummer EVs With $40,000+ Discounts
Aside from the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC's Hummer EV is possibly the most controversial vehicle on sale today, and its massive pricetag sure doesn't help matters. Because of that, sales have been less than stellar. Through the end of the third quarter of this year, GMC has sold 13,233 Hummer EV Pickups and SUVs. While that is a 48.7% increase over the same time last year, it's still not enough to keep full production going at its Factory Zero plant through the end of the year. Now, dealers are offering massive discounts — worth tens of thousands of dollars — just to get the EVs off their lots.
The news comes to us via GM Authority, which noticed several dealerships across the country that were putting massive amounts of cash on the hood of leftover 2024 Hummer EV SUV 3X Omega Editions. Expressway GMC in Mount Vernon, Indiana, listed a brand new Hummer EV with just 178 miles on the clock for $99,780. Keep in mind, its original sticker price was $142,330. That works out to be a $42,550 discount. It's not the only one, either. Jerry's Buick GMC in Weatherford, Texas, slapped a $40,648 discount on a Hummer EV, bringing the price from $140,295 to $99,647.
This actually works out to be quite the deal, especially when you consider the fact that a base 2026 Hummer EV SUV 2X starts at $99,095, including destination. The 2026 SUV 3X will set you back $107,195, and you don't even get all of the fun Omega bits these 2024 models are festooned with.
Omega money
Right now, there are 285 2024 model year Hummer EV SUVs and Pickups available on dealer lots, according to GM Authority. They're just waiting to be bought by people who had slightly more sense than Cybertruck buyers. Of those vehicles, 130 are Omega Editions. As a quick refresher: the Omega Edition was available on 3X trims of the pickup and SUV that gave buyers special Neptune Blue Matte paint, the Extreme Off Road Package, 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and some unique interior appointments. If these additions don't sound like a lot of value for an additional $40,000-ish, you're not alone. The Omega Edition has clearly struggled to find buyers in the year-plus that it has been on sale.
GMC seems to have learned its lesson (at least a little bit) when it comes to Hummer EV special editions. For 2026, the automaker is rolling out the Carbon Edition. While it's still pricy at $14,900 for the pickup and $17,500 for the SUV, it won't drive up Hummer EV's price nearly as much as the Omega Edition did. This special package gives buyers a quicker 2.8-second 0-60 time, 22-inch carbon-fiber black wheels, Magnus Gray Matte paint and some other carbon-fiber bits, and it will only make your Hummer EV 3X SUV or pickup cost somewhere in the mid-$120,000 range.
That's kind of a steal, but it's not nearly as much of a steal as the 2024 Omega Editions just sitting on dealer lots waiting for you to take them home.