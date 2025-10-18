GMC Dealers Are Selling Brand New 2024 Hummer EVs With $40,000+ Discounts

Aside from the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC's Hummer EV is possibly the most controversial vehicle on sale today, and its massive pricetag sure doesn't help matters. Because of that, sales have been less than stellar. Through the end of the third quarter of this year, GMC has sold 13,233 Hummer EV Pickups and SUVs. While that is a 48.7% increase over the same time last year, it's still not enough to keep full production going at its Factory Zero plant through the end of the year. Now, dealers are offering massive discounts — worth tens of thousands of dollars — just to get the EVs off their lots.

The news comes to us via GM Authority, which noticed several dealerships across the country that were putting massive amounts of cash on the hood of leftover 2024 Hummer EV SUV 3X Omega Editions. Expressway GMC in Mount Vernon, Indiana, listed a brand new Hummer EV with just 178 miles on the clock for $99,780. Keep in mind, its original sticker price was $142,330. That works out to be a $42,550 discount. It's not the only one, either. Jerry's Buick GMC in Weatherford, Texas, slapped a $40,648 discount on a Hummer EV, bringing the price from $140,295 to $99,647.

This actually works out to be quite the deal, especially when you consider the fact that a base 2026 Hummer EV SUV 2X starts at $99,095, including destination. The 2026 SUV 3X will set you back $107,195, and you don't even get all of the fun Omega bits these 2024 models are festooned with.