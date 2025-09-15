The New BMW 3 Series Is Gonna Look Really Good

Don't worry, there will also be next-gen 3 Series with internal combustion engines, which will look basically identical to the i3 aside from a slightly taller hood and some exhaust tips. The 3 Series will have the same wing-like dual black panel face that has slash-mark headlights, but unlike the iX3 there won't be any small vertical kidneys. It's got a similar shark nose angle to the front end, and the long taillights will be mounted up high on the blunt rear end. Most excitingly to enthusiasts (and really anyone with eyes), the 3 Series has a wonderfully airy greenhouse with a low beltline and thin pillars that looks like classic BMWs. Its interior will feature the same fantastic Panoramic iDrive as the iX3.

BMW hasn't said when the Neue Klasse 3 Series will be revealed, but production is rumored to start next summer, so I'm guessing sometime in early 2026. I also wouldn't be surprised if the electric i3 is the first to launch, though the gas 3 Series will remain an important part of the BMW lineup for a while. We do know that an electric M3 is coming, having seen it ripping around the Nürburgring for months now, and it could have a quad-motor layout with over 1,000 horsepower — but there will also be an M3 with an updated version of the existing car's inline-six.