BMW's New Central Computer Might Turn Its Future EVs Into The Ultimate Driving Machines

Driving enthusiasts have long expressed skepticism about the viability of electric cars ever evoking the same emotion, character, and driving dynamics of the Earth-warming cars of yore. Some models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N do a good job of bringing some dynamics to the EV party, but BMW's new central computer aims to take our current understanding of EV driving inputs, drivetrain efficiency, and immense power to the next level. The computer is dubiously named the "Heart of Joy," and it was developed in-house by BMW to integrate controls for drivetrain, braking, energy recuperation, charging, and steering into one unit that processes information 10-times faster than previous systems.

BMW, the company that once operated under the slogan "The Ultimate Driving Machine," used to almost unquestionably produce the best-driving cars in whatever market segment it entered. That focus has shifted in recent years, but driving enthusiasts would doubtlessly love for the "Heart of Joy" computing system to inject a healthy dose of driver involvement into the EV future. To prove its potential, BMW plopped it into a camouflaged Neue Klasse prototype that also happens to be saddled with 13,269 pound-feet of electric torque and called it the Vision Vehicle. Alongside that prodigious torque figure, Heart of Joy in the Vision Vehicle (cringe) increases regenerative braking efficiency by a significant 25 percent, meaning 98 percent of drivers won't ever actually use the friction brakes.

There are a total of four central control units in the Vision Vehicle, but the Heart of Joy's high-performance unit controls acceleration, braking, vehicle stabilization, steering, and charging functions. This centralization allows the computer, and thus the car, to react quicker to driver inputs, wheel slip, and braking behavior to ensure a consistent, intuitive driving experience. The other "super brains" are for automated driving, infotainment, vehicle access, and interior and exterior lighting.