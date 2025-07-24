BMW Wants You To Use Its Fancy New Infotainment, Not Apple CarPlay Ultra

Apple's CarPlay Ultra is here with the goal of taking over the automotive infotainment industry, but not every OEM is on board with the tech company's big plan. Notably, BMW is the latest automaker to say "no thanks' to Apple's immersive software. A spokesperson for the German company told BMW Blog that it "currently has no plans to integrate" the system into its next generation of infotainment.

This isn't the first time BMW has turned its nose up at CarPlay Ultra. Back when Apple previewed the software in 2022, the Bavarians weren't jazzed about the idea. Despite the fact that it had been listed as a future partner by Apple, it hasn't changed its mind, according to BMW Blog. Instead of relying on CarPlay Ultra, it will go forward with its upcoming operating system called iDrive X. It's set to debut on the iX3 electric crossover and then spread to all future Neue Klasse models. With a panoramic display that runs across the entire dashboard and a parallelogram-shaped main touchscreen, it looks to be a major departure from what we've seen in BMWs of the past, and I can't tell how CarPlay Ultra would even fit into this setup if engineers wanted it to.